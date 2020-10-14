Kwon Alexander's 49ers future in further question after latest injury

49ers' Alexander out indefinitely with high ankle sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Linebacker Kwon Alexander will be out of the 49ers’ lineup indefinitely due to a high ankle sprain.

Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the diagnosis Wednesday afternoon before the 49ers took to their Santa Clara practice field to begin preparations to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.

Alexander likely is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, as it is common for players with high ankle sprains to be sidelined for a month or more due to the injury.

Second-year pro Dre Greenlaw, who returned to action in Week 5 after missing two games with a quadriceps injury, will take Alexander’s spot in the starting lineup.

Last season, Greenlaw started eight games in the regular season and three more in the postseason in place of Alexander, who underwent surgery to repair a torn pectoral and returned in a limited role for the playoffs.

Alexander’s latest injury places his future beyond this season in further question.

The NFL salary cap is expected to decrease for the first time next season due to falling revenues from the COVID-19 pandemic. The 49ers will be looking to trim some of their cap costs.

Alexander is scheduled to make more than $13 million in salary and bonuses each of the next two seasons. He appears likely to be one of the first players the 49ers will target for cap savings.