Kwon Alexander visiting Steelers Monday

Free-agent linebacker Kwon Alexander is visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday, per Adam Schefter.

#Jets fans might want to stay off twitter today… https://t.co/vv92pvrpYi — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) May 15, 2023

Alexander was a candidate to return to the Jets after the team didn’t really address the position this offseason other than drafting Western Michigan’s Zaire Barnes in the sixth round last month.

With the period ending for signings to count against a team’s compensatory picks, the door opened back up for the Jets to bring Alexander back.

Alexander played in all 17 games last season, recording 69 tackles. He’ll be 29 years old in August.

