Kwon Alexander visiting the Saints
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Saints released linebacker Kwon Alexander in March, but that doesn’t mean his time in New Orleans is done.
Alexander is visiting the Saints today and may re-sign with them, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The Saints acquired Alexander in a Week 10 trade with the 49ers last season. He played for them until suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Week 16. A league source tells PFT that Alexander has healed from the torn Achilles and will be ready to go for whatever team signs him this year.
The 26-year-old Alexander was a 2015 fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers. He played four years in Tampa Bay before signing with the 49ers in 2019.
Kwon Alexander visiting the Saints originally appeared on Pro Football Talk