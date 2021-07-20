The Saints released linebacker Kwon Alexander in March, but that doesn’t mean his time in New Orleans is done.

Alexander is visiting the Saints today and may re-sign with them, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Saints acquired Alexander in a Week 10 trade with the 49ers last season. He played for them until suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Week 16. A league source tells PFT that Alexander has healed from the torn Achilles and will be ready to go for whatever team signs him this year.

The 26-year-old Alexander was a 2015 fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers. He played four years in Tampa Bay before signing with the 49ers in 2019.

Kwon Alexander visiting the Saints originally appeared on Pro Football Talk