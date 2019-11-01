Kwon Alexander tweets “everything happens for a reason” after torn pec ends season

49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander will miss the rest of the season after tearing a pectoral muscle in Thursday night’s game, via multiple reports.

An MRI on Friday confirmed the team’s fears.

Alexander tweeted after the news broke of his eventual placement on injured reserve, writing, “I’m built for this shhh! It’s all part of the game! I sacrifice everything when I step in between the white line! Ima be Legendary! Everything happens for a reason! I’ll be back.”

Alexander played 40 of 57 snaps in the victory over the Cardinals.

Rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw, a fifth-round choice, is expected to be the next man up for the 49ers at Alexander’s weakside linebacker. Either Azeez Al-Shaair or Mark Nzeocha likely take over Greenlaw’s spot at strongside linebacker on base downs.