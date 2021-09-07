Kwon Alexander tore his Achilles on Christmas, says he’s playing this week

Linebacker Kwon Alexander tore his Achilles while playing for the Saints on Christmas Day last year, but he doesn’t plan on letting that stop him from being in the lineup against the Packers this Sunday.

Alexander re-signed with the Saints in early August and avoided the physically unable to perform list, so he’s on the active roster and practicing with the team. Saints head coach Sean Payton said on Monday that the team is “still going to meet in regards to how we want to approach this first game,” but Alexander said that he has no doubt about where he’ll be despite his limited work leading up to the game.

“Yeah, I’m playing this week, for sure. . . . When I was practicing I was trying to get a little contact in, just to feel around and everything,” Alexander said, via the team’s website. “I should be fine. I know how to play the game, get out there and run and hit and have some fun.”

The Saints traded for Alexander last November and he had 27 tackles, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in seven games before his injury.

