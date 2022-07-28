Kwon Alexander signs 1-year contract with the Jets

Former 49ers’ and Saints’ linebacker Kwon Alexander is signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets, per source. Alexander played for Jets HC Robert Saleh in San Francisco. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2022

There it is: ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that the New York Jets are signing Kwon Alexander to a one-year contract, meaning the former New Orleans Saints linebacker will not be returning to the Big Easy. Alexander visited New York early this year upon reaching free agency, but it took some time for both sides to reach a deal. Because we’re well past the NFL compensatory draft pick cutoff date, the Saints won’t receive any future picks for Alexander’s departure.

It’s a good opportunity for Alexander to reunite with his old defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (now the Jets head coach), but it comes at an inopportune time for New Orleans with Alexander’s successor Pete Warner missing time in training camp with an injury.

Alexander quickly became a fan-favorite with the Saints, pairing up with Demario Davis as a set of playmaking veterans at the second level of the defense; the sizeable LSU Tigers lobby within the fanbase didn’t need much of a push to warm up to the Baton Rouge product, either, and his surprising rally back from an Achilles injury made him easy to root for. Now he’ll be playing with his former Saints teammates Sheldon Rankins and Justin Hardee Sr. up north.

Werner showed enough as a rookie last year to earn confidence in his ability to replace Alexander full-time, but that hinges on how many practices he’ll have to sit out while healing up. He can run and cover with the best of them so long as his body’s right. In the meantime, look for backups Zack Baun and Kaden Elliss to fill in for him during practice, along with first-year draft pick D’Marco Jackson.

