For the first time in two months, Kwon Alexander is back on the field for the 49ers.

The linebacker made a quick recovery from a torn pectoral muscle suffered in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals and returned to action for Saturday's NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Minnesota Vikings.

As such, Alexander had to make sure the viewing public know where he's from during the player introductions on NBC.

Nice to have you back, Kwon.

The 49ers got off to a fast start at Levi's Stadium, as Jimmy Garoppolo hit Kendrick Bourne for an opening drive touchdown, but the Vikings responded when Kirk Cousins hit Stefon Diggs for a 41-yard score.

The 49ers hope Kwon's return can give them a spark as they start their run to Miami and Super Bowl LIV.

Kwon Alexander says he's from 'Hot Boyzz University' before 49ers-Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area