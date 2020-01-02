Kwon Alexander returns to 49ers practice with playoff return possible

SANTA CLARA – Kwon Alexander is back.

At least, he is back on the 49ers practice field.

The 49ers on Thursday cleared Alexander to practice after the linebacker underwent surgery in early November to repair a torn pectoral. He sustained the injury on Oct. 31 against the Arizona Cardinals. Alexander had 34 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble through eight games.

The move opens a three-week window for him to return to action in the playoffs. Alexander took part in drills while wearing a blue jersey to signify that he is off-limits for physical contact.

Kwon Alexander is back on the #49ers practice field. He's wearing the blue no-contact jersey. pic.twitter.com/WjbeY0aI5v — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 2, 2020

Coach Kyle Shanahan this week said it was unlikely Alexander would play in the 49ers' NFC divisional-round game on Saturday, Jan. 11. But if the 49ers were to advance to the NFC Championship game, Alexander's availability could be more realistic.

Rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw has started in place of Alexander. Greenlaw came up with the big defensive stop on Sunday night to preserve the 49ers' 26-21 victory over the Seattle Seahawks to wrap up the NFC West and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

Each team is allowed to bring a maximum of two players off injured reserve in a season. On Dec. 14, the 49ers activated defensive lineman Kentavius Street off IR. Alexander's return to practice means all other 49ers on injured reserve are no longer eligible to play for the team this season.

Officially, the following players are among those NOT eligible to play again for the #49ers this season:



Jason Verrett

Trent Taylor

Jalen Hurd

D.J. Jones

Ronald Blair

Marquise Goodwin

Weston Richburg

Jullian Taylor

Damontre Moore

Jerick McKinnon





















— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 2, 2020

Alexander can be activated at any point the 49ers determine he is ready to return to game action.

Kwon Alexander returns to 49ers practice with playoff return possible originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area