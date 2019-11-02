Kwon Alexander receives support from 49ers teammates after season-ending injury

Jessica Kleinschmidt
NBC Sports BayArea

The 49ers' 8-0 start couldn't come without a few bumps in the road.

Kwon Alexander left Thursday night's 28-25 road win over the Cardinals with a chest injury. It later was confirmed that he had torn his pectoral muscle and will miss the remainder of the season.

The devasting blow had the linebacker's 49ers teammates and others sending him well-wishes. But not before Alexander took to Twitter to let the world know he'd be OK ... and more importantly, he'll be back. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

49ers teammates Arik Armstead, Richard Sherman and Dre Greenlaw were a few of those offering support:

Greenlaw's words are imperative, as the rookie is expected to take over Alexander's spot on the 49ers' defense.

The 49ers do have a bit of time to think about it, however. Their next test doesn't come until Nov. 11 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kwon Alexander receives support from 49ers teammates after season-ending injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

What to Read Next