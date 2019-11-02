Kwon Alexander receives support from 49ers teammates after season-ending injury

The 49ers' 8-0 start couldn't come without a few bumps in the road.

Kwon Alexander left Thursday night's 28-25 road win over the Cardinals with a chest injury. It later was confirmed that he had torn his pectoral muscle and will miss the remainder of the season.

The devasting blow had the linebacker's 49ers teammates and others sending him well-wishes. But not before Alexander took to Twitter to let the world know he'd be OK ... and more importantly, he'll be back.

I'm built for this shhh! It's all part of the game! I sacrifice everything when I step in between the white line! Ima be Legendary! Everything happens for a reason! I'll be back ‼️ — Kwon Alexander (@kwon) November 1, 2019

49ers teammates Arik Armstead, Richard Sherman and Dre Greenlaw were a few of those offering support:

.@kwon We gone hold it down for you bro. Going to take all of us to match the energy you bring us pic.twitter.com/0xQssumock — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) November 1, 2019

Heartbroken for my brother @kwon ..... this game put you through it man — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 1, 2019

Next man up



Play your heart's out because you got a big one agenst the Seahawks, I BELIEVE IN YOU! LETS GO!!!!



— 🍱Mo 🍱CEO of cooler gang (@mo49alshaif) November 1, 2019

Greenlaw's words are imperative, as the rookie is expected to take over Alexander's spot on the 49ers' defense.

The 49ers do have a bit of time to think about it, however. Their next test doesn't come until Nov. 11 against the Seattle Seahawks.

