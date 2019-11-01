Kwon Alexander to have MRI for possible pectoral injury

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander will have an MRI on Friday to determine the full extent of a chest injury that forced him out of Thursday night’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the concern for Alexander is in regards to a possible pectoral injury.

If Alexander has a torn pectoral, that injury will almost certainly end his season. However, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 49ers are somewhat optimistic about Alexander’s status. A torn pectoral was not diagnosed at the stadium and Alexander had good range of motion in the locker room after the game.

Alexander has started each of the first eight games of the season for the 49ers after signing with the team as a free agent this spring. While he did not record any statistics in the win over Arizona, Alexander has 34 tackles, an interception, forced fumble, four passes defended and half a sack in his eight games for San Francisco this year.

The 49ers will have 11 days until they host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night in an important NFC West matchup.