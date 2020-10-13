Kwon Alexander may have a high ankle sprain

The hits keep coming for the defending NFC champions.

The 49ers, who embark on a seven-game death gauntlet this week, could be without linebacker Kwon Alexander. Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that Alexander has a “possible” high ankle sprain.

“We don’t know the severity of it yet,” Shanahan said. “We’ll find out more on that by Wednesday.”

He added that the initial assessment “could be wrong, but right now they told me that they believe it’s a high ankle sprain.”

“They’re not sure of the severity of it,” Shanahan added. “It could be a minor one, for whatever that means. So that’s why, usually if it was automatic high ankle sprain, I’d be talking about IR and stuff right now, but they told me to hold on that because they think it possibly could be a minor one. Don’t know. They’ve got to do more work today on it and we’ll have an answer on that for Wednesday.”

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo recently missed two games due to a high ankle sprain. As became painfully obvious on Sunday against the Dolphins, he should have missed three.

