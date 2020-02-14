Kwon Alexander having biceps surgery

That Kwon Alexander was able to make it back to play in the postseason was impressive enough.

But he was also dealing with more problems than anyone was aware of at the time.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 49ers linebacker is having surgery today to repair a biceps injury which he was dealing with during his other comeback.

Alexander suffered a torn pectoral muscle on Oct. 31 which had to be surgically repaired, and he returned from a stint in the IR to play in the postseason.

He’s expected to be fully recovered for the start of this season, which would be welcome news for them, after he was one of last year’s big-ticket free agent buys.