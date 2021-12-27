Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune reports.

The team will place Alexander on the COVID-19 reserve list, and he will not play in Monday Night Football against the Dolphins.

Alexander has played 10 games with six starts and has totaled 39 tackles, three sacks, two pass defensed and an interception.

The Saints have 21 players on their COVID-19 reserve list. They are left with 36 players on their roster and 13 on their practice squad, per Amie Just of The Times-Picayune.

The other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the Saints are quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, safety Malcolm Jenkins, linebacker Demario Davis, tackle Ryan Ramczyk, linebacker Kaden Elliss, guard James Carpenter, tackle Jordan Mills, safety Jeff Heath, defensive tackle Christian Ringo, defensive ends Carl Granderson and Jalyn Holmes, tight ends Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson, core special teams player J.T. Gray, running back Dwayne Washington and practice squad players Jerald Hawkins, KeiVarae Russell and Malcolm Roach. Receiver Deonte Harris, who is on the suspended list, also is on the COVID-19 reserve list after a positive test.

The Saints announced earlier in the day that special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi is not expected to be with the team at the Superdome due to COVID protocols.

Kwon Alexander goes on COVID-19 reserve, the Saints’ 21st player on the list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk