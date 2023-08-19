Kwon Alexander fined $43,709 for illegal use of the helmet last week

The NFL fined Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander for unnecessary roughness in last week's preseason game against the Buccaneers.

Alexander will lose $43,709 for illegal use of the helmet.

The $43,709 is standard for a second offense, and Alexander was fined for the same offense last season, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. It is unclear exactly when Alexander's initial fine occurred last season as it went unreported.

The NFL's Competition Committee has made lowering of the helmet a point of emphasis for this season.

Bucs running back Chase Edmonds caught a pass from Baker Mayfield with 1:18 remaining in the first quarter last week, and Alexander stopped Edmonds for a 2-yard loss. Officials penalized Alexander 15 yards for unnecessary roughness.