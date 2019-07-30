Kwon Alexander feels “legendary” in return from torn ACL

The 49ers didn’t let linebacker Kwon Alexander‘s torn ACL stop them from giving him a four-year, $54 million deal as a free agent this offseason, but the injury is a consideration this summer.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said last week that Alexander won’t play in the preseason opener and that the team will “definitely ease him in” to a full practice workload. Alexander said he’s on board with an approach that includes getting the “confidence back and making sure my team can trust in me,” but the confidence may not be a big problem.

Alexander said that he feels “legendary” when asked about how he’s felt over the early days of training camp.

“I don’t like to use the word G-O-O-D. ‘Good,'” Alexander said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I’m trying to be better than that. So I use that to get my mindset where it needs to be. The thing was to stay focused and keep your mind straight because a lot of people get down in those situations. I’m just telling myself to stay focused, keep praying, and I’m going to get back to myself even better. That was the main goal.”

The 49ers will likely settle for Alexander getting back to where he was when he was making plays all over the field for the Buccaneers, but no one will be complaining if they wind up getting something even better for their money.