Kwon Alexander explains why he decided to sign with Jets

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
Linebacker Kwon Alexander had a positive first full practice with the New York Jets. That comes after he signed with the team last week.

Head coach Robert Saleh noted after Monday’s practice that Alexander stood out.

Seamlessly enough, Saleh is one of the reasons why Alexander was even there in the first place.

Speaking via video conference after his first full workout with the Jets, Alexander said Saleh was one of the reasons he decided to pick New York–Rather, the Jets specifically.

The Jets and New York Giants were both in the running for Alexander. He also confirmed the New Orleans Saints expressed interest.

“I wanted to be part of a team with this type of energy,” Alexander said.

For Alexander’s full thoughts on joining Gang Green, see the SNY clip below:

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

