Kwon Alexander cleared to return

The 49ers thought linebacker Kwon Alexander might be able to return next week.

Now, his recovery is forcing them to make a decision sooner than they expected.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said they still had to determine whether to activate him for Saturday’s divisional round game against the Vikings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I was told a long time ago maybe there was a outside chance he could play in the championship,” Shanahan said. “Kwon has been trying to get back, trying to prove us wrong. . . .

“Now it’s a coaching decision.”

Alexander suffered a torn pectoral on Oct. 31. He returned to practice last week but wasn’t cleared for contact, and Shanahan said he’d be limited today.

The 49ers are also holding out hope that defensive end Dee Ford can return. He played just four snaps in the final six games because of a hamstring problem.