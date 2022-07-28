Veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander has found a place to play in 2022.

According to multiple reports, Alexander has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Jets. Alexander visited with the Jets in April and word was the team remained interested in his services later in the offseason, so it would seem he was waiting to see if a better offer would come his way before committing to the Jets.

The move reunites Alexander with his former defensive coordinator with the 49ers Robert Saleh, who is going into his second season as the Jets’ head coach. Alexander played 13 games for the 49ers over the 2019 and 2020 seasons before being traded to the Saints.

Alexander remained with the Saints for the 2021 season and spent the first four years of his career with the Buccaneers. He has 521 tackles, 12 sacks, eight interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries over the course of his career.

Kwon Alexander agrees to sign with Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk