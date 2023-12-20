KWL's Blake Leiferman excited to continue football career at South Dakota State

Dec. 19—KIMBALL, S.D. — Once South Dakota State University entered the picture, it didn't take long for Blake Leiferman to make up his mind.

A standout tight end on the Kimball/White Lake football team, Leiferman had been contemplating offers from other schools in the region, including Black Hills State in Spearfish and Northern State in Aberdeen. But upon hearing from the Jackrabbits' program midway through his senior season this fall, the draw of playing for a Division I championship program became too much to pass up.

On Oct. 17, Leiferman announced his commitment to SDSU. With Wednesday recognized as a National Signing Day, Leiferman is set to make that commitment official and sign his letter of intent this week.

"It was fairly late in the recruiting process, probably the middle of my senior football season, but SDSU really stuck out to me," Leiferman said. "I felt like it was the school for me education-wise and with a great football program."

This fall, Leiferman, at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, was honored as a Class 9AA all-state defensive lineman after recording 88 total tackles with four sacks, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. From his tight end spot on offense, he hauled in eight touchdowns with more than 400 yards. On the basketball court, Leiferman averaged 16 points and 12 rebounds as a junior and is off to another hot start on the hardwood this winter.

Leiferman's signing checks several boxes when considering past talents brought in by the Jackrabbits. SDSU isn't a stranger to dipping into the state's nine-man football ranks.

Bo Donald, who shares Leiferman's hometown of Kimball, is a senior reserve offensive lineman for the Jacks. Current reserve quarterback and running back duo Chase Mason and Angel Johnson were part of the same backfield at Viborg-Hurley. Jace Sifore, of Howard, and Andrew Gustad, a Gayville-Volin product, are redshirt freshmen on the defensive side of the football, while Brenden Begeman, the state's all-time leading rusher from Herreid/Selby Area, is a true freshman taking a redshirt in his first year with the program.

Of course, there's the Jacks' recent history of developing the tight end position, as well.

Current top tight end Zach Heins is an all-conference performer who figures to get looks at the NFL level. Tucker Kraft was once a nine-man football and basketball standout at Timber Lake, similar to Leiferman's current situation at KWL, and is now in his rookie season with the Green Bay Packers. Rewinding a little further there's Dallas Goedert, another small-town South Dakota (Britton) product who has earned his way to being one of the top-paid tight ends in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. The list goes on.

Leiferman knows there's plenty of work to be done if he wants to be mentioned with names like those at SDSU — he mentions needing to put on nearly 30 pounds and get faster as a starting point — but the thought of being in that group is tantalizing nonetheless.

"It definitely intrigued me," Leiferman said with a grin. "But it's going to take a lot of work to get to that point. I'll just have to work my way up."

Leiferman plans to study ag business and is receiving a partial scholarship to start.

"I'm just really excited to keep playing the sport I like best and really just go have fun with it," Leiferman said.