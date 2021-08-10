Kwivik Welcomes Hon. Mike Farhat as Chairman of Strategic Advisory Board

Frisco and Southlake, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kwivik Therapeutics Inc (“Kwivik”), a medtech developer of disruptive technologies for respiratory and emergency medical markets today welcomed Hon. Mike Farhat as Chairman of its Strategic Advisory Board.

Hon. Mike Farhat is a prolific and respected business leader, humanitarian and philanthropist. As Chairman of United States Global Partners Hon. Farhat has presided over billions of dollars in development and trade projects in multiple industries globally, including medical and healthcare, hospitality, banking, aviation, public safety, finance and large-scale public-private sector development projects. As a philanthropist and humanitarian, Hon. Farhat pursues his strong passion for helping thousands across the world rise above their circumstances by supporting families and communities in need. Farhat has contributed and provided Board service to many charitable foundations and projects, including Sania Care Foundation (Chairman), National Charity League, GRACE, Kids Matter International, Texas Student Housing, NLF Education Foundation, Harris Hospital Health Exchange and the Dallas U.S. Olympic Committee.

“We are incredibly delighted to have Hon. Mike Farhat on board and to have his vast and invaluable knowledge, global experience and leadership available to us as we seek to grow our business,” said Julian Ross, Chairman & CEO of Kwivik Therapeutics.” “A strategic thinker with demonstrated acumen and success in business and international trade, Mike is a true champion for humanity and is dedicated to saving lives and advancing Kwivik’s goal of improving medical outcomes in all medical, pandemic, civil and natural emergencies worldwide.”

Said Hon Mike Farhat: “I am very excited to join Kwivik and I look forward to working with Julian and his stellar team to make their products standard issue items for all public and private venues.” “I also believe that products like O2Fast, InRespi and O2Ventilate should be standard of care items for all at-risk people in the pre-hospital environment,” he added. “These products are intended to deliver patients in the same or better condition when professional medical assistance arrives or becomes available, resulting in improved outcomes.”

About Kwivik Therapeutics Inc

Kwivik Therapeutics is a medtech platform company that has developed a robust pipeline of novel products to disrupt certain respiratory, emergency medical, asthma, migraine/cluster headache, wound care and skin care markets globally. The Company combines innovative chemistry, engineering, IoT and AI to deploy patent protected technologies that solve critical medical needs in large and addressable pre-hospital markets. https://www.kwivikmedical.com/

