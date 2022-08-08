Kwity Paye on Yannick Ngakoue: It’s good to see a guy that hates losing

The Colts brought in defensive end Yannick Ngakoue early on in the offseason to help boost their pass rush.

But Ngakoue’s leadership has also benefitted the club through the early weeks of training camp.

Head coach Frank Reich has praised that aspect of Ngakoue’s presence, saying he’s going to be a great fit for the team going forward.

On Monday, second-year edge rusher Kwity Paye praised Ngakoue’s attitude and on-field intensity.

“It’s good to see a guy that hates losing,” Paye said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. “That’s a guy you want on your team. if you have a guy who is just OK if you lose and he’s just like, ‘Ah, whatever,’ that’s not the guy you want to go into war with. When it really gets tough, you can’t depend on guys like that. so having Yann on our side is great.”

Ngakoue has bounced around since the Jaguars selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft. But he has picked up 55.5 sacks in his 95 games with 87 starts. And last year with the raiders, he registered 10.0 sacks with eight tackles for loss and 223 quarterback hits.

Ngakoue’s presence should help younger players like Paye grow and develop in 2022.

