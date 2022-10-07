Colts defensive end Kwity Paye appears to have suffered a high ankle sprain on Thursday night against the Broncos.

Paye will get an MRI today to confirm the diagnosis and determine how much time he’ll need to miss, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Paye suffered the injury making a big play, pressuring Russell Wilson into a fourth-quarter interception by Rodney Thomas. While his teammates celebrated, Paye stayed down and couldn’t put any weight on his injured ankle as he was helped onto a cart and taken to the locker room.

The 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Paye has started all five games this season and leads the Colts with five sacks.

Kwity Paye set for MRI on likely high ankle sprain originally appeared on Pro Football Talk