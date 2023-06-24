Kwity Paye participated in Von Miller’s pass rush summit

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye enters a potential breakout campaign going into this third NFL season, and he spent some valuable time this offseason at Von Miller’s pass rush summit.

For the seventh year in a row, Miller hosted edge rushers and interior pass rushers from across the league. They use the summer break to work on their games, bouncing ideas off each other while building a strong community off the field as well.

Some of the attendees included Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys), Cameron Jordan (New Orleans Saints), Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders), Mario Edwards Jr. (Seattle Seahawks), Josh Uche (New England Patriots), Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee Titans) and Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Paye, the No. 21 overall pick in 2021, has shown flashes of being a difference-maker from the edge since entering the league. He’s dealt with a few injury issues, which limited him to 12 games in 2023. Still, he posted 6.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits during his second campaign.

Entering his third season and second in Gus Bradley’s scheme, Paye will be looking to break out in a true fashion as a cornerstone piece of the defense from the edge position.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire