Kwity Paye listed as ESPN’s favorite pick for Colts

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts feel they got a steal at No. 21 overall in the 2021 NFL draft when edge rusher Kwity Paye fell to them.

A pick that was widely considered their best, the selection not only addressed the team’s biggest need at pass rusher but also gives them a potential cornerstone piece to build around for years to come.

In choosing their favorite picks for each team in the draft, ESPN went with Paye for the Colts.

Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan (Round 1, No. 21 overall)

Another nice draft class for GM Chris Ballard. But Paye was the prize, considering his talent and the Colts’ massive need for edge rushers. With Justin Houston and Denico Autry not returning, Paye will likely slide right into a starting role. I really like the fit; he’s the kind of guy you can turn loose upfield and let him disrupt. The sack production didn’t match the traits I saw on tape, but the numbers will come. Paye has a high, high ceiling and will only get better with more experience and technique refining.

Paye has speed and short-area quickness, he closes with burst and he has fast eyes. As a run-stopper, he has really good range and can slip blocks to make plays. His versatility should be noted too, as he can move around the defense a little.

Though some in the Colts’ fandom wanted the team to go with an offensive tackle like Christian Darrisaw, this was the right move for the organization. Protecting Carson Wentz is certainly a priority, but it won’t mean anything if the Colts can’t pressure opposing quarterbacks.

Though Paye’s pass-rushing plan and counters will need some work, he has immense upside to be a three-down edge rusher in the Colts’ one-gap front.

