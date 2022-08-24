Kwity Paye injures knee during Wednesday’s practice

Colts starting defensive end Kwity Paye left Wednesday’s practice early with an injury to his left knee, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Paye, the team’s 2021 first-round selection, went down in a pile and remained on the ground. Yannick Ngakoue and DeForest Buckner signaled for the athletic training staff.

Paye’s knee was examined and then wrapped in ice.

He did not leave the sideline until practice was over and took the ice wrap off his knee for the final few periods, according to Erickson.

Paye walked off the field at the end of the session before taking a cart the rest of the way to the team facility.

The Colts are counting on Paye to start opposite Ngakoue. He started 15 games last season and totaled 32 tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble.

