Kwity Paye: Fifth-year option being exercised just creates more motivation

The Colts used their first-round pick on defensive end Laiatu Latu last month, but that was not a sign that they are looking to move on without another one of their first-round picks who plays the same position.

Kwity Paye joined the Colts at the top of the 2021 draft and he is set to remain with the team through at least the 2025 season because the Colts picked up their fifth-year option on his rookie deal in early May. That's a fully guaranteed $13.4 million commitment from the team, but a contract extension that pushes his stay in Indianapolis even further is still out of reach and Paye said that having the option picked up only makes him want to work harder to show he should be around for the long term.

“To me, it’s just been more motivation,” Paye said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “They’re giving me more opportunities to just add to the team, and just contribute to winning. . . . I’ve been improving every single year, so I’ve just got to keep doing that and show the team why I’m supposed to be here.”

Paye has 129 tackles, 18.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries over his first three seasons. Boosting those totals while showing he can form a potent pair with Latu would make a strong argument for more years as a core member of the Colts defense.