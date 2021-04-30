Kwity Paye drafted by Indianapolis Colts; ESPN analysts say Michigan star is project pick

Here's what ESPN's NFL draft analysts said when Michigan football defensive lineman Kwity Paye was picked by the Indianapolis Colts with the 21st pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday:

Mel Kiper Jr.

"He's a terrific athlete. He's a physical specimen. He needs to be coached up. He needs to develop a secondary move and get those sack totals up. ... He's an aggressive kid, but he's not consistent. That's the issue. He needs to be coached up. Obviously, that D-line coach at Indianapolis needs to maximize all that ability. They need a pass rush. That's what the Colts desperately need. They got DeForest Buckner disrupting things along the interior. If Paye can emerge with NFL coaching and add a repertoire of push-rush moves, he could be a really good player because he has the physical athletic ability and he'll give you everything he has."

Michigan's Kwity Paye tackles Northwestern's Clayton Thorson during the second half Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Evanston, Ill.

Booger McFarland

"They traded for DeForest Buckner, so now you have that three-technique. Now you need a pass rusher comin off of the edge. They want to make the ball come out quickly, so you've got to have a guy who can rush the passer. My only concern is can Kwity Paye do it right now? Kwity Paye, does he have the ability to come in and make an impact right now? He's a very raw product. ... Can they count on him to come in and rush the passer next year? If they do, they better coach him up pretty quickly and get his secondary move and primary move ready to go."

Louis Riddick

"You can't just rush the passer with effort in the NFL. You need technique. Kwity Paye is a great story. He played with a spirit that all of us could learn from. But he better have some moves. That's the reason we had Jaelen Phillips, despite he might have questions from a durability standpoint, ahead of him. That guy has moves, and he'll be able to meet NFL offensive tackles."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Kwity Paye picked by Colts; ESPN analysts not sold