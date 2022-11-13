Kwity Paye active for Colts, Denzel Perryman inactive for Raiders

Jeff Saturday will have defensive end Kwity Paye in the lineup for his debut as the Colts’ interim head coach.

Paye was listed as questionable on Friday because of an ankle injury, but he got the green light to play in Las Vegas 90 minutes ahead of kickoff. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox was also listed as questionable and will be on the field Sunday.

As expected, quarterback Nick Foles is inactive as Matt Ryan will serve as the backup to Sam Ehlinger. Wide receiver Mike Strachan, running back Deon Jackson, safety Trevor Denbow, center Wesley French, tight end Jelani Woods, and defensive tackle Chris Williams are inactive for Indianapolis.

The Raiders won’t have linebacker Denzel Perryman after listing him as questionable with hip and rib injuries. Tackle Jackson Barton, defensive lineman Neil Farrell, defensive lineman Matthew Butler, and defensive end Clelin Ferrell are also out.

