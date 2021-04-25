Kwity Paye 2021 NFL Draft Profile: What to know about Giants potential pick

Kwity Paye treated image

The 2021 NFL Draft is drawing closer by the day. With the Giants set to pick at No. 11 in the first round, we'll be taking an in-depth look at potential prospects who could soon call New York home.

Here's a look at Michigan EDGE Kwity Paye...

By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-4

- Weight: 272

- 40-yard dash: 4.54 (Pro Day unofficial)

- Vertical: 35.5 inches

- Stats: 28 games, 11.5 sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss, 97 total tackles



Prospect Overview

NFL.com: "The explosive testing will surely get teams and evaluators excited, but it might be hard to bang the table for him based on the tape.... He's a choppy-stepping short-strider who doesn't play with the feel and instincts of an NFL playmaker. He can overcome his lack of stride length as a rusher with a more focused, upfield attack and better hands at the top of his rush, but he might be better-suited as a reduced rusher on passing downs, where his quickness could overwhelm guards."

The Draft Network: "There's an extremely high ceiling in Paye's game thanks to his athletic abilities; if his NFL team is able to continue to draw fundamental improvements out of him to allow him to continue to simply react to discard or defeat blocks, he'll be in line for plenty of explosive plays in opposing backfields.... I do feel he's a bit more of a linear athlete and his ability to collapse tackle sets with speed to power is going to shine more frequently than his reps when looking to crash off the edge and win with finesse.... He's a home run from an intangibles, effort and tools perspective but his scheme fit is an important accommodation to make for optimal success."

Why He Fits

First of all, Dalvin Tomlinson is unfortunately on the Minnesota Vikings now, so a hole at defensive tackle opened up.

As the evaluations say, Paye is a work in progress with insane athletic ability. But having Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence around him could create 1-on-1 matchups that he could thrive in because of his quickness. The hand technique and fundamentals in that area could develop over time in his rookie year.



We also know that Patrick Graham has the ability to get the most of out each player’s strengths on his defense, so Paye is no different. At first, he may be just a passing down rusher, but his motor and strong frame can develop into a force in that three-man trench.

NFL Comp

NFL.com: Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah

Random Fact

Paye was born in a refugee camp in Liberia. His mother brought him and his brother to Providence, R.I. when he was only six months old. He'd go on to be named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year in the state.

Social Moment

Check out this CBS Sports crew breaking down the Michigan interior lineman...