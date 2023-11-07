Kwiecinski: Why possibilities are endless with Carter, Honor and East leading Missouri basketball

Monday was the start of a new day for Missouri basketball.

It's the second year of the Dennis Gates era. Expectations are high coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance and a spot in the tournament's second round.

But, this year's team is not last year's team. Ask one of Missouri's experienced players and they'll be frank: Last year's identity does not carry over.

"Last year was last year," Tigers senior guard Sean East said before the season began. "It's going to be what we did this year."

Last season, Kobe Brown, D'Moi Hodge and DeAndre Gholston created the team's identity. This year, that identity is formed around Nick Honor, Noah Carter and Sean East.

Against Arkansas Pine-Bluff, we saw how impactful that trio is.

All three scored in double figures in the season opener. East had control of the offense from the start, hitting two 3-pointers. He led all Tigers with 21 points before fouling out.

Honor and Carter also finished in double figures. Whatever Missouri did flowed through them, and Missouri sure did plenty.

"They'll always find the hot hand, even if it's not theirs," Gates said. "They'll always try to be so unselfish that I'll have to yell at them under my breath and tell them to shoot the ball."

Not everything will be completely different this year. Gates was clear last Friday that the core identity of Missouri basketball will be what he spoke about from the first day he took over the program: have a positive assist-to-turnover ratio, lead the country in free throw percentage and shoot 3-pointers at a specific percentage.

That's what Missouri wants to be consistent at and was. The Tigers led the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage, tied for the lead in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio and were second in the conference in free throw percentage.

However, that was a Brown, Hodge and Gholston team. This Missouri team needs to find leaders who can fit that identity while curating its own authentic identity. Gates, naturally, turned to the most experienced players whom he knows so well he could tell when they're being too selfless.

Gates pointed to a specific moment where Honor missed a layup. It wasn't a bad layup, Honor's attention was split between looking for a teammate.

"He was looking to throw the lob," Gates said. "That's why he missed the layup."

Those three fit what Gates wants. They showed it Monday and that consistency allows MU's improving returnees, freshmen and incoming transfers to find their ways to fit this team.

Take Caleb Grill and Tamar Bates, for example. They both scored in double figures on Monday. Bates was electric, drilling 3-pointers and flying through the lane. He was everything former coaches billed him to be as a player who was out of place at Indiana and needed a chance to fly.

Bates showed why he was a top-billed recruit. He finished Monday with 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting. He didn't commit a turnover, connected on all three of his three-point attempts and dished two assists.

Grill, who earned a starting nod, also shined in his first game in a Missouri uniform. He scored 15 and was fearless from the perimeter. It was just one game, but it showed these players can flow through Honor, Carter and East's leadership

"(We're) just really finding what makes this team the best it can possibly be," Carter told me before the season. "We're on the path to finding everything."

Bates and Grill aren't the only players who flourished playing with Missouri's new big three. So did Aidan Shaw, who is a much-improved rebounder and defender. So did Jesus Carralero Martin, who showcased pinpoint passing and solid defense as a starter.

Twelve players saw the court for Missouri. Not all of them got to show how they fit.

Junior college player of the year Curt Lewis played two minutes. Highly rated freshmen Trent Pierce and Jordan Butler played seven and five minutes, respectively. There's plenty more this team can show with a bit more time to grow into its potential.

There were more that didn't see the court, too, like Mabor Majak and John Tonje.

If Monday was any indication, the possibilities are endless with Carter, East and Honor leading the way for the Tigers.

"We have the right culture," Gates said. "Can we be consistent in our unselfishness? That'll be the biggest challenge."

