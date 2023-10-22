Kwiecinski: 'November to remember'? Not until Missouri football plays a complete game

Don't ask Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz about Georgia. He wants to win MU's open week first.

Why? Because to the head ball coach, the Tigers' 7-1 record means "nothing."

"It really doesn't mean anything other than we're bowl eligible," Drinkwitz said. "We're focused on the task at hand, and I think that's really been why our team has been so effective. We haven't looked ahead to anything everybody else is."

That "anything" to which everyone is looking forward is a date with, I'm assuming will be, No. 1 overall Georgia in Athens, which will be just the third true road game Missouri will have played this season.

That date could be a legendary moment for the immediate future of Missouri football. It could set up a "November to remember," which is what Drinkwitz said.

Missouri can't earn a November like that unless it plays a complete game. That means a full four quarters of efficient and winning football.

That's something we haven't seen yet out of this team. The players on both sides of the ball know this, too.

"It's tough to put a complete game together, you know?" Quarterback Brady Cook said. "That's something I think we're always working towards."

The offense, which has been night and day compared to what Missouri fielded last season, has played close to a full game. I'd argue the loss to LSU was the closest this offense has been to a complete game.

Even though it was in a loss, Missouri put up 39 points. That usually wins you games. In that case, LSU got 49 points.

Saturday's win against South Carolina was an example of how close Missouri's offense is to putting together four full quarters. If it weren't for the third quarter, where MU had a lull and gained just 45 total yards, then the 34-12 win over the Gamecocks would have been even more dominant.

Think full-boot-on-their-neck type of deal. No mercy. Missouri would have broken the 40-point barrier for the first time this season, something last year's struggling offense did twice.

When Drinkwitz mentioned a November to remember, I imagine earning a New Year's Six Bowl and being ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings. I imagine Missouri taking down either one of Tennessee or Georgia. I imagine this team playing its best football.

This is good news for Missouri. That's something that Drinkwitz has been able to get out of his last two teams in the second half of the regular season.

In 2021, Missouri started 3-4 and finished 3-2 in its last five games. In 2022, Missouri shook off a 2-4 start to finish 4-2 in its final six games. Drinkwitz knows how to course correct when needed.

Although, this is a bit different.

There's no major course correcting that needs to happen for Missouri. The Tigers have eclipsed the win totals for the last two seasons and have ensured that Drinkwitz will finish the 2023 season with a winning record.

The worst MU can do is 7-5, but that's the pessimist's view. The best Missouri can do is 11-1.

The Tigers only get close to the latter if they put together complete games. Just don't ask what that looks like. The players don't know yet.

"We just got to find out," Defensive tackle Kristian Williams said. "We're just continuously getting better, so we just got to find out."

But they do know they haven't played anything close to their best.

"Not even close," running back Cody Schrader said.

Imagine that, a 7-1 team that isn't playing its best football.

This Missouri team can, and no one can tell them otherwise. Every time we question the Tigers in any regard, they respond in turn.

I predicted Sam Horn would win the starting quarterback job before the season. Brady Cook shut that down by being one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC. The defense heard plenty of noise after allowing 42 points against LSU. That unit responded by giving up 19 total points in the last seven quarters of football.

To doubt that this Tigers team will find a way to put it all together for a complete game is unwise.

But they need to get there to make this season truly special.

They'll know it when they see it.

"Football's never going to be perfect," Cook said. "I guess we'll come back to that question."

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: 'November to remember'? Not until Missouri football plays a complete game