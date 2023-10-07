Kwiecinski: The LSU loss stings, but Missouri football's problems are far from unfixable

Missouri football was 95 yards away from beating a preseason College Football Playoff pick in front of a sell-out home crowd.

That's what I choose to go with here.

Getting to that point was a frustrating rollercoaster of an electric Saturday morning that turned into a rough afternoon, where MU had plenty of big plays canceled out by its defense allowing plays of the same significance in a 49-39 loss to No. 21 LSU.

This, in no way, sinks Missouri's season or any of its season-long goals.

"We're 5-1," Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "There's a lot of season left."

There's plenty to be concerned about. Drinkwitz talked about it after the game.

There are the penalties, the offensive turnovers and the inability to create turnovers on defense. Beyond what the head coach said, there are the defensive struggles that Blake Baker's unit did not display all of last year. There's also the inability to finish, to put the foot down on the opponent and just run them off the field.

Missouri had that chance in the first half, up 22-7 on LSU. So much so, LSU was attempting a must-have fourth-down conversion at the 6:12 mark of the second quarter that would not only keep a drive alive but, more importantly, it would have kept Missouri's offense off the field.

Brady Cook and Luther Burden were connecting like they have been all year. Mark down 395 more passing yards for Cook and 149 more receiving yards for Burden. Cody Schrader had three touchdowns and 114 yards rushing.

Simply put, LSU had to do something different to get Missouri off the field.

LSU did do that in the first half, intercepting Cook for the first time this season. Harold Perkins stepped in front of the pass and picked it. That was new. Literally, because LSU didn't put that scheme on the field.

"We were in some new coverages that they hadn't seen before," LSU coach Brian Kelly said. "We hadn't done that with Harold before, where he showed like he was blitzing and then he came out and he ran trail coverage against the wide receiver."

Put this into some more context: In order to beat Missouri, LSU needed to go to its drawing board defensively and use something it did not use all year just to try something different.

It worked, mainly in part because LSU, by its right as a blue-blood program, will always have the best athletes on the field.

Still, that one moment was not what sunk Missouri on Saturday.

Being that close to beating LSU and being 6-0, a year after being 6-6 and vying to jump out of mediocrity in multiple ways, is exactly where this program wanted to be one calendar year ago.

Sure, that might not alleviate the pain from a loss. That 6-0 record was right there for the taking, and Missouri probably should be 6-0 right now. Simply put, this was where Missouri wanted to be.

"We're all disappointed," Drinkwitz said. "We all wanted this game really badly from top to bottom, and player to coach. We knew what this game was for us and didn't get it done."

This is the start of the gauntlet of Missouri's schedule. A ranked Kentucky team is next on the road, with Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina still looming.

It's better to be 5-1 than 2-4, which is where Missouri was at this point last season. The defense isn't broken; it's just hard to click against a team that has players like Jayden Daniels. It's harder to do that when the defense commits six penalties, although two of which were "disconcerting signals."

Whatever that means.

Missouri is far from a finished product, and the chance to rebound from a loss is a way to find out how much work it has to do to be a finished product.

"How do you respond to that disappointment?" Drinkwitz said. "Ultimately, that's what's going to determine the fate of our season."

I choose to believe this Missouri team is close to being that finished product. That this season's fate will be better than last year.

Having a team like LSU on the ropes helps. Even if it did end in a loss.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: The LSU loss stings, but Missouri football's problems are far from unfixable