Kwesi, It’s tampering time: The Real Forno Show

The first day of the legal tampering period is finally upon us and things got wild from the start.

The first day came with a ton of players getting top of the market contracts without being top of the market players. The Vikings mostly stayed out of the first wave due to their cap space and knowledge of how the market works. They did agree to terms with tight end Josh Oliver and edge rusher Marcus Davenport.

What else are the Vikings going to be doing throughout free agency and why did they restructure Jordan Hicks? We talk about all that and more All of that and more on Monday night’s The Real Forno Show!

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire