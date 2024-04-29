Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: Vikings continue working on Justin Jefferson deal

The three-day extravaganza that is the 2024 NFL draft is now in the books, which means that it’s back to business as usual for teams across the NFL. For the Minnesota Vikings, that means taking care of their top priority in the offseason: Getting wide receiver Justin Jefferson under contract long-term.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah recently stated that the team continues working towards a contract extension for the star receiver. The two sides took a break on contract negotiations over the NFL draft, but talks have resumed and there is hope that a deal will be done soon.

Adofo-Mensah went on to say that part of the reason talks took a break over the draft was that “when the deal is done, he (Adofo-Mensah) would want Jefferson to have his own week,” per ESPN’s Vikings beat reporter Kevin Seifert.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said the Vikings continue to work toward a contract extension with WR Justin Jefferson. The sides took a break during the draft, and Adofo-Mensah said that when the deal is done, he would want Jefferson to have his own week and not be overshadowed by the draft. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) April 28, 2024

The use of the word “when” instead of “if” should be encouraging to all Vikings fans. That would seem to indicate that talks are going well and that a deal should be done sooner rather than later. Getting Jefferson signed and in camp is likely a priority, as he’ll need time to develop a connection with new Vikings quarter J.J. McCarthy, whom the Vikings took with the 10th overall selection in Thursday’s first round of the draft.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire