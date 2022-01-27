Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on head coach: We know what we want to find

Now that the Vikings have a General Manager, they can turn their attention to their search for a new head coach.

In his introductory press conference on Thursday morning, new G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in his opening remarks noted Minnesota has had initial conversations with candidates. But he emphasized that those conversations have been just that — initial.

Now things will begin to heat up, as Minnesota has identified the qualities it wants in a head coach.

“We know what we want to find,” Adofo-Mensah said. “We want leadership. We want somebody who’s going to rally the collective over the individual. We want somebody who’s got vision, who can communicate, who’s got a solid football foundation, who understands how football is interconnected and what that means. So that’s been our focus in these last few days, really honing in on what we want.”

The Vikings previously announced interviews with Nathaniel Hackett, who has since been hired to coach the Broncos, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Minnesota’s new head coach could come from that list or the search could be expanded. Adofo-Mensah does have ties to Ryans, as they were with San Francisco together for a few seasons.

