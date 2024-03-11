Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: We had positive negotiations with Kirk Cousins, now will turn to contingencies

Once Kirk Cousins hit free agency, it was a good sign the Vikings would have to look a different direction at the position. Now, they know for certain they will.

The quarterback agreed to a four-year deal with the Falcons.

"After significant and positive dialogue with Kirk and his representatives, we were unable to reach agreement on a contract that fits the short- and long-term visions for both Kirk and the Minnesota Vikings," Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement. "Kirk holds a special place in Vikings history, and we appreciate his leadership and contributions to the team and the Minneapolis-St. Paul community over the past six seasons. We wish him, his wife, Julie and their children all the best."

Where do the Vikings turn now?

Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson have deals. Would the Bears even consider trading Justin Fields to the Vikings, if the Vikings had interest?

Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell both said this offseason that they had contingency plans in case Cousins left. They now will need to implement a Plan B.

"Our approach heading into free agency always included layers of contingencies regarding the quarterback position," Adofo-Mensah said. "We are moving forward with plans that allow us to continue building a roster that can compete for a championship."