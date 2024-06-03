Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: We are elated to sign Justin Jefferson

Shortly after news broke of receiver Justin Jefferson's new contract, the Vikings made it official with an announcement that Jefferson and the team had agreed to terms on the deal.

"We are elated to sign Justin, and I want to thank him, his family, his representation, our staff, specifically [Executive Vice President of Football Operations] Rob Brzezinski and [Manager of Football Administration] Emily Badis, and the Wilf family for helping complete this monumental contract," Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in the announcement. "From the moment I arrived in Minnesota, Justin has consistently proven to be one of the best players in the NFL on and off the field, and we are excited about having him as a cornerstone of our team for a long time to come. He is the living embodiment of our culture with his joyful dedication to process and our goals. We couldn't be more excited for Justin and his family.”

"Justin is an exceptionally talented player and an incredible person that I am honored to coach and have as a team captain,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said. "His positive energy and love for the game shows up every single day as he works to be the best at his craft. As coaches, we will do our part in helping him maximize his ability. I'm grateful to the Wilfs, Kwesi, Rob Brzezinski, and our staff for ensuring one of the brightest stars in professional sports will continue his career as a Minnesota Viking.”

Jefferson, 24, has recorded 392 catches for 5,899 yards with 30 touchdowns over his first four seasons. Despite missing seven games in 2023, he still finished with 68 receptions for 1,074 yards with five TDs.

In 2022, Jefferson led the league with 128 catches and 1,809 yards. He finished No. 5 in MVP voting.

“Over the first four seasons of his career, Justin entrenched himself as the best wide receiver and one of the most electric players in the NFL," Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said. "He is a special talent, a committed teammate and an excellent representative of the Vikings. Justin has earned this contract, and we are thrilled he will remain a Minnesota Viking for a very long time.”

Jefferson also posted a video to social media acknowledging his new contract.

"First off, I want to thank the man above. Without God, this wouldn't be possible at all," Jefferson said. "To be given a gift to play football at the highest level, it's a blessing, an honor.

"To my mom and dad, thank you. This is a journey for all of us, and y'all are still with us every step of the way. … To my brothers, Rickey and Jordan, y'all are everything. Y'all made me who I am today. This is a new step in our journey, a new step in life. I always dreamt of this moment and to now share it with all of y'all — a dream that we all had, it's a blessing."

