Kwesi Adofo-Mensah comments on why Vikings extended Kirk Cousins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jordy McElroy
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Minnesota Vikings
    Minnesota Vikings
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

When it came to quarterback Kirk Cousins’ contract, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah chose not to rock the boat with his first big decision as Minnesota Vikings general manager. The two sides agreeing to a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension had Vikings fans scratching their heads.

How is this move any different than the one former general manager Rick Spielman made when he decided to keep kicking the can down the road by agreeing to a two-year, $66 million extension with Cousins in 2020?

There are serious concerns the Vikings could be traveling along a dangerous path that will lead to many of the same problems that sunk the previous regime. The vibe emanating out of Eagan has been different with Adofo-Mensah showing complete confidence in Cousins as the team’s starting quarterback.

“Kirk was one of the first players I called when I joined the Vikings, and it was immediately clear how much he cares about this organization and about winning,” Adofo-Mensah said as news dropped of the reported extension, via the team’s official website. “High-level quarterback play is a prerequisite to building a championship team, and we are confident Kirk will continue along that path.”

The argument against Cousins has never really been about his talent as much as it’s his contract numbers in relation to his overall production. Even as a borderline top-10 quarterback, Cousins was expected to carry the third-highest cap hit among all NFL quarterbacks in 2022 ($45 million).

The good news for the Vikings is the new contract has been structured in a way that not only gives Cousins a bump in pay, but it also alleviates some cap stress the team faced with him on the roster. Whether that’s enough to make a difference when it comes to actually winning football games remains to be seen.

So far, it’s a new regime making the same decisions in Minnesota.

List

Skeptics out in full force as fans react to Kirk Cousins extension

Recommended Stories

  • Kirk Cousins agrees to 1-year extension with Vikings worth $35 million

    Cousins also gets a raise to $40 million next season and a no-trade clause.

  • Vikings QB Kirk Cousins ready to ‘work on a Lombardi’ after extension

    Cousins has his sights set on bringing a Super Bowl to Minnesota

  • Vikings, Cousins agree to 1-year, $35M contract extension

    The Minnesota Vikings have committed to quarterback Kirk Cousins for the next two seasons, banking on further improvement under new head coach Kevin O'Connell. The Vikings announced their agreement in principle with Cousins on a one-year contract extension Sunday — the latest high-leverage deal that Cousins has successfully bet on himself with and the clearest sign yet that the Vikings aren't interested in a teardown under new management. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms were not being publicized, Cousins will get $35 million in newly guaranteed money to double the amount of cash the Vikings are on the hook for.

  • Vikings, QB Kirk Cousins agree on one-year extension

    Captain Kirk is coming back

  • Report: Multiple teams expressed interest in trading for Kirk Cousins

    As it turns out, if the Vikings had wanted to trade Kirk Cousins, they could have. Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com reports that “multiple teams” had expressed interest in trading for Cousins. The teams aren’t identified; “multiple” technically means more than one. Although Cousins has become an unpopular figure in the eyes of many Vikings fans, [more]

  • Skeptics out in full force as fans react to Kirk Cousins extension

    Did the Vikings make a mistake?

  • Pete Davidson Is Going to Space Next Week

    The SNL comedian has a seat aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket. Pete Davidson Is Going to Space Next Week Alex Young

  • Vikings tendering restricted free agent kicker Greg Joseph

    Vikings officially tendering Joseph

  • Tobias Harris, Sixers react to game-winning triple in overtime win over Magic

    Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers react to the game-winning triple in a road win over the Orlando Magic.

  • Chase Briscoe earns first Cup win at Phoenix Raceway

    Chase Briscoe earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory with a win at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. Briscoe becomes the sport's 200th different winner.

  • Tom Brady is returning to Tampa to play 23rd season in NFL

    Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days. Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.”

  • Kenya arrests alleged ringleader of vicious assault on woman

    Kenyan police said Monday they had arrested the suspected ringleader behind an assault on a female diplomat that sparked outrage and protests in the East African country.

  • Carolina Panthers’ social media delivers winning tweet as Tom Brady unretires

    A tweet by the Panther summed up the rest of the NFC South's feelings about Tom Brady coming back

  • NFL free agency tracker 2022: Latest news on players, teams as tampering window opens

    The NFL's free agency frenzy is set to kick off this week, with the legal tampering window for players and teams opening Monday.

  • Vikings extend Cousins’ contract, free up salary cap money as free agency starts

    The 2022 season will be Kirk Cousins' fifth as the Vikings' quarterback. He's got a new contract that could keep him around for a sixth season, too. For the second time in three years, the Vikings agreed to a new deal with Cousins to lower the quarterback's salary cap figure while giving him a raise. The Vikings and Cousins' agent Mike McCartney announced the deal is a one-year extension, ...

  • Reports: Jaguars signing Cardinals WR Christian Kirk as part of massive spending spree

    The Jaguars had a busy Monday.

  • Panthers reportedly showing interest in C Bradley Bozeman

    The Panthers are among several teams reportedly showing interest in free agent C Bradley Bozeman.

  • Israelis smoke pain away at medical cannabis cafe

    STORY: At this cafe in the Arab town of Tira in Israel, you can buy far more than just a coffee. Here, people legally and freely buy, smoke or use medicinal marijuana. Smokey Monkey is the first cafe of its kind in the country. Owner, former psychiatric nurse Karam Shbeeta, says he is on a mission to change the mentality around those who use cannabis for medical purposes.Inspired by the number of people using&nbsp;cannabis&nbsp;from illegal black market sources, he thought he could be the missing link, while also helping those with chronic pain consume the drug safely."Most of the people who come here suffer from chronic pain, from work injuries, violence injuries, car accidents and similar cases, back pain, chronic pain, and very difficult chronic illnesses. Of course people come with their medical file, and according to their files we check if the person is suitable or not (for the use of medical cannabis)."The cafe has received a mixed response, though. Shbeeta said when he first opened the shop, people feared it would be the first step in turning Tira in to Amsterdam.He even received death threats and threats to burn the cafe down.But little by little, he said, people started to understand the concept. According to the Palestinian Centre for&nbsp;Israeli Studies, there are about 100,000 patients who use medicinal marijuana in the country.Former soldier Michael Chen is one such user. He says it helps him deal with past traumas. "I can hear people around me saying that this is drugs, maybe it is dangerous, maybe it's one step before heroin. People, it is not true, I've tried the whole treatment from the other side, from the doctors, really I promise you, nothing helped me, but this plant is amazing, you just have to know how to use it right."In October 2021, the Israeli Knesset approved, in a preliminary reading, a bill allowing the use of&nbsp;cannabis&nbsp;for medical purposes, paving the way for cafes such as Smokey Monkey.

  • Panthers free agency tracker: Haason Reddick leaving Carolina to sign with a new team

    The NFL’s legal tampering period where they can reach agreements with free agents begins at noon Monday.

  • NBA Twitter shows disgust towards Lakers after Phoenix blowout

    The NBA community demolished the Lakers on Twitter after they got demolished by the Pheonix Suns.