KWC's Nickol wins G-MAC individual title

It was a week to remember for the Kentucky Wesleyan men’s golf team.

Tyler Nickol cemented himself as quite possibly the greatest golfer in Kentucky Wesleyan history, as the senior took home the G-MAC individual title with a three-round score of 209 (-7).

That gave him the individual G-MAC title by two strokes, making him the first Kentucky Wesleyan men’s golfer to win a conference title since Pat Conway won the GLVC title back in 1982.

Nickol found himself tied for seventh after round one, but a 67 (-5) in round two put him in the lead by one stroke. On an extremely windy Tuesday morning, Nickol held on, leading from start to finish en-route to the title.

After finishing in eighth place at last year’s G-MAC Championships, the Panthers saw themselves in first place after 54-holes, shooting rounds of 292-287-290 to finish with an 869 (+5), eight strokes better than their closest competitor.

On Wednesday, the Panthers matched up with the Findlay Oilers in medal match play for the G-MAC title, and fell 3-2 in an extremely tight match.

Leading the way was Nickol, who’s win marked the third of his career.

Following up Nickol’s performance was Evan Beery, who went 75-72-72 to finish with a 219 (+3), just outside the top ten in a tie for 11th. Jonah Graham came through with rounds of 74-76-73 (223, +7) to tie for 17th. Freshman Thomas Scott went 72-81-74 (227, +11) to take 24th. Evan Schumacher finished in a tie for 34th with a 231 (+15). His 72 in the second round was a huge part in the Panthers securing a spot in medal match play.

The Panthers await their NCAA Regional fate as the regional committee has their selection call on Friday.