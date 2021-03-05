KWC women set for G-MAC semifinals

Mar. 5—The Kentucky Wesleyan College women's basketball team will take one step closer towards a league championship when the Panthers face Findlay in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament semifinals Friday in Cedarville, Ohio.

The No. 2 seed Panthers (17-4, 17-4 in G-MAC) will tip off against the sixth-seeded Oilers (12-10, 11-10) at 6:30 p.m. CT, with the winner advancing to Saturday's tournament title game. The game will be streamed live on the Great Midwest Digital Network, with the radio broadcast available on WBIO-FM 94.7.

KWC advanced out of the quarterfinals with a 76-54 win over Trevecca on Tuesday, while Findlay overcame a 21-point halftime deficit to upend third-seeded Walsh on the road.

The Panthers have first-hand knowledge of how dangerous the Oilers can be.

"The thing with Findlay is you have no clue how they're gonna guard you," Wesleyan co-head coach Caleb Nieman said. "They have about five different defenses — you don't know if they're going to use box-and-one, triangle-and-two, a 1-3-1 zone — so what you've got to do is be calm.

"You've got to be composed, offensively. You've got to shoot in-rhythm shots."

KWC and Findlay split the regular-season series, with the host Oilers winning 77-72 on Dec. 19 after a tip-in at the buzzer that forced overtime. The Panthers captured a 79-67 victory on Jan. 21 in Owensboro but had to rally from a 22-point deficit midway through the third quarter and outscored Findlay 31-7 in the final period.

"When they came down here, we were like 3-of-21 from 3 at halftime because we were shooting open shots, but we weren't in rhythm," Nieman said. "We had to come back from 22 down. It was the craziest game that we've ever been a part of."

The Panthers are led by 5-foot-11 redshirt sophomore forward Tahlia Walton (12 ppg, 4.2 rpg) and 5-11 senior wing Kaylee Clifford (10.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg), who were both voted to the All-G-MAC second team Thursday by the conference's coaches. Joining them was 5-5 senior point guard Lily Miller (7.6 ppg, 4.2 apg), who was selected to both the second team and all-defensive squad.

The Oilers are paced by 6-3 junior forward Sydney Kin (21.7 ppg, 9.5 rpg), 6-foot junior forward Bridget Landin (13 ppg, 8 rpg) and 5-7 junior guard Amber Schweiger (11.1 ppg, 5.2 apg, 2.3 spg). Kin was selected to the league's first team, Landin to the second, and Schweiger to the all-defensive team.

If Wesleyan brings the same intensity into the semifinals as it showed in its quarterfinal win, Nieman said, he likes the Panthers' chances.

"If we could have the same defense we had Tuesday, we'd be happy with it," he said. "It was pretty good."

The winner will advance to Saturday's G-MAC tournament championship game to face the winner of No. 1 seed and host Cedarville (19-4, 18-4) and fifth-seeded Tiffin (14-8, 13-8).

THREE PANTHERS EARN ALL-CONFERENCE HONORS

The Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team had three players honored by the G-MAC on Thursday, headlined by senior guard Tre Cobbs being voted to the league's first team. Junior guard Wyatt Battaile and senior guard Zach Hopewell were both selected to the second team, as voted on by conference coaches.

Cobbs finished fifth in the league at 16.8 points per game in 13 appearances, Hopewell (13.5 ppg) was 14th in the league in scoring and third in 3-point shooting percentage (.391) in 15 games, and Battaile (12.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg) finished fifth in the G-MAC in rebounding while starting all 16 games.

The Panthers were eliminated from the G-MAC tournament on Tuesday after a 64-55 loss to Cedarville in the quarterfinals.