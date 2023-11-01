KWC stuns Cardinals in exhibition

Oct. 31—LOUISVILLE — Five players scored in double figures, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team dominated the rebounding battle to upend Division I foe Louisville 71-68 in an exhibition matchup Monday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

Beezy Fernandez scored a team-best 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Wesleyan, which bounced back from an 85-75 exhibition loss to Saint Louis last week. Former Breckinridge County High School star Kaeveon Mitchell added 13 points with a trio of 3-pointers, and Edward Jones Jr., Logan McIntire and Kennedy Miles finished with 10 points each.

Jones and former Apollo High School standout Alex Gray each reeled in eight rebounds, leading KWC to a 47-33 edge on the glass in front of a crowd of 10,112.

"We had guys lose themselves in the moment and really make some plays," said Panthers head coach Drew Cooper. "Logan McIntire early in the second half made some plays. Eddy probably wasn't happy with his performance over the span of 40 minutes, but he hit a big 3.

"I thought our guys went up a notch as it started to buzz in the arena. When the people here started to feel it, I was as hands-off as I possibly could be, just let them bring it home."

Louisville's Mike James knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Cardinals a 49-47 lead with 6:10 remaining, but Jones scored a layup to spark a 9-2 Wesleyan run. His 3-pointer with 4:06 left pushed KWC ahead 56-51.

The Panthers extended their advantage to 59-53 on a layup from Fernandez with 2:19 remaining, but a quick 4-0 spurt trimmed the Cardinals' deficit to just two points. However, Mitchell drilled a 3 with 1:37 left, and after a pair of James free throws, Jones gave KWC a 64-59 lead on another layup with 37 seconds to play.

The Panthers connected on 7-of-8 foul shots in the final 28 seconds to keep Louisville at bay.

"I'm happy for them," Cooper said of his players. "I hope that they hear what I'm saying about how we have potential to be a very good basketball team, but tonight is not indicative of what we're going to see and what we're going to face. We've got to go back to the drawing board on some things.

"I'm happy that the practice has paid off and our community gets to enjoy this."

KWC scored nine of the first 14 points to take an early lead, but the Cardinals responded and built a 22-16 advantage following a pair of free throws by JJ Traynor with 4:04 left in the first half. From there, though, Fernandez scored six points as the Panthers used a 10-4 run to tie the contest at 26-26 heading into intermission.

For the game, KWC shot 36.1% from the field, including 7-of-27 from beyond the arc (25.9%), and made 20-of-26 free throws (76.9%) with 14 assists and 14 turnovers. The Panthers' rebounding edge led to a 18-2 advantage in second-chance scoring.

Cooper credited his returning players for leading the way early in the campaign.

"Our captains, Alex Gray and Kaeveon Mitchell, I am as comfortable with them as the identity of our basketball team as I ever have been with any captains of any team I've coached. This is my 11th year as a head coach.

"Our returners have bought in to what we're trying to do. Even though it hasn't reaped a 25-win season and NCAA Tournament, I think you need that. We're not reinventing the wheel, we just have to do it better than we've done in the last two seasons, for sure.

"I like our 11, and I hope that I have the luxury of having 11 checked-in bodies all the way through March."

Louisville, led by 24 points and seven rebounds from Skyy Clark, shot 34% from the field, including 5-of-19 from long range (26.3%), and converted 31-of-38 free throws (81.6%) with 10 turnovers and only seven assists. James finished with 16 points, making all 10 of his foul shots, and Tre White chipped in 11 points.

"Hats off to Wesleyan, they did a great job," Cardinals coach Kenny Payne said. "They came in here, they were more physical than us. We seemed to just ball watch, which we talked about, and they seemed to attack the ball. At times, we looked like, defensively, we had it figured out, we just could not sustain it.

"We tried hard at times, but again, it's not good enough. Hopefully we learn from this, all of us — coaches, myself and players — because it's not acceptable to go out and the other team is more physical than you, plays harder than you, plays tougher than you as if you don't understand what this is."

KWC wraps up exhibition play next Monday at Western Kentucky before opening the regular season Nov. 10 against Illinois-Springfield. Louisville begins its regular season Monday against UMBC.

KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 26 45 — 71

LOUISVILLE 26 42 — 68

Kentucky Wesleyan (71) — Fernandez 19, Mitchell 13, Jones 10, McIntire 10, Miles 10, Evans 5, Gray 4.

Louisville (68) — Clark 24, James 16, White 11, Traynor 9, Evans 4, Glenn 2, Huntley-Hatfield 2.