KWC signs trio of transfers for 2024-25

Looking to build on last year’s trip to the NCAA Division II Tournament, the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team has signed a trio of transfers for the 2024-25 campaign, head coach Drew Cooper announced Monday.

The Panthers, coming off of a 21-9 effort, have added 6-foot-2 guard Quentin Toles, 6-6 forward Terrence Ringo Jr. and 6-5 guard Caleb Allen, all of whom can play multiple positions and should provide versatility.

Toles, a Canton, Ohio, native, joins KWC after seeing limited action last season at Lynn University. Before that, however, Toles was a thorn in the Panthers’ side for two years at in-conference rival Walsh. Toles scored 11.9 points per game in 2022-23 and finished fourth in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference with a 38.4% shooting mark from 3-point range. In a matchup against Wesleyan on Jan. 5, 2023, he scored 29 points with an 8-of-11 shooting mark from long range.

“Quentin gave us fits while he was at Walsh, so we’re thrilled to have him in purple next year,” Cooper said of Toles, who scored 25.2 points per game during his prep career at Perry High School in Masillon, Ohio. “He is a combo guard that can handle the ball, start the offense and score. He is athletic, good on the ball defensively, explosive offensively and, alongside our returners at that position, makes us as well-rounded in the backcourt as anyone.”

Ringo, an Evansville native, heads to Wesleyan after earning first-team all-conference and all-region honors at Danville (Ill.) Area Community College, where former KWC guard Jamil Wilson also played. Last season, Ringo led the Jaguars with 10.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting nearly 62% from the field.

“I love Terrence’s hunger to compete,” Cooper said of Ringo, who posted 14.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game as a senior at Evansville Harrison High School in 2020-21. “He is so athletic and takes pride in his role and who he is as a basketball player. That approach, to us, is invaluable. He is a great finisher with a great field-goal percentage, rebounds out of his area, and will impact the interior with his bounciness and physicality.”

Like Toles, Allen is another former opponent who caught Wesleyan’s attention.

The Ohio native played the last two seasons at Delta State, where he produced 10.1 points per game on 45.1% shooting from the field and a team-high 41.6% shooting from 3-point distance in 2023-24. Last season, he made three or more 3-pointers in 14 games, including a 16-point performance against the Panthers on Jan. 13.

“Length and the ability to dribble, pass and shoot is crucial to have in our region — Caleb is all of that,” Cooper said. “He changes games with his ability to shoot the ball. He is experienced at this level and knows what it takes to win. Caleb is a first-class young man and, like Terrence and Quentin, comes from a remarkable family.”

As the offseason progresses, Wesleyan coaches will continue to seek contributors for 2024-25, especially prospects with size.

“We’re not done,” Cooper said. “In losing (Aleksa) Rakic, (Fares) Remouche and likely (Beezy) Fernandez, we’ll continue to add competition to the interior to go alongside Ringo and Jack Mahoney. We’re also considering some true freshmen that we believe will fit in well and have a bright future here.”