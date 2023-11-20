KWC plays well in 2nd half, beats SImmons 102-51

Nov. 19—Even though Kentucky Wesleyan College had a 20-point lead at halftime, the Panthers performed better in the second half against Simmons College.

The Panthers finished off a 102-51 win at the Owensboro Sportscenter with a lot of reserves on the floor as they evened their record at 2-2.

Wesleyan used a 54-21 rebounding advantage to get the win. Beezy Fernandez scored 18 points in just 19 minutes, while Edward Jones Jr. tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds to notch the first double-double of his career.