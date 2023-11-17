KWC men fight for 53-49 win over Miles

Nov. 16—Kentucky Wesleyan College had to grind its way to a 53-49 men's basketball win over a stubborn Miles College on Wednesday at the Sportscenter.

The Panthers earned their first win in three games this season shooting 35.2% from the floor (19-of-54), 16.7% from 3 (4-of-24) and 11-of-16 from the free throw line.

"Tonight the way we showed up, I don't think we ever turned the switch on, it doesn't work like a switch," KWC coach Drew Cooper said. "We won and weren't at our best."

Beezy Fernandez led KWC with 13 points and also had nine rebounds. Fernandez missed some early close to the basket that contributed to KWC's slow start.

The Panthers were down 10-3, then 18-7.

Kaeveon Mitchell scored eight points in a row late in the first half, hitting two straight 3-pointers, to trim Miles' lead from 26-15 to 26-23.

KWC never led until Eddie Jones nailed a 3 that put KWC ahead 38-35 with 11 minutes left in the game. KWC led for 4:29 in the game.

KWC opened 0-for-7 from the floor. Alex Gray broke the scoring drought with a jumper nearly six minutes into the game.

"We were saying tonight we've got to get off to a good start," Cooper said. "It couldn't have been worse. In all three games we're missing shots that we should make. That is a game changer for an opponent."

Down 48-46, Fernandez made two straight layups then made a free throw after the second one to convert a 3-point play and put KWC up for good 51-48. Fernandez made two more free throws with 23 seconds to go to seal the win.

Kennedy Miles got a key rebound for a KWC possession late. Miles scored eight points, had five assists, six rebounds and three steals.

Jones scored nine points. Gray also scored eight points and made all four of his free throws.

Miles fell to 1-1, and it was led by Alvin Miles with 11 points.

KWC will host Simmons on Saturday at 1 p.m.

MILES (49)

Miles 11, Horton 8, Ballard 7, Carter 5, Myrick 4, Johnson 3, Latty 3, Davis 2, Trotter 2, Walker 2, Burt 2.

KENTUCKY WESLEYAN (53)

Fernandez 13, Jones Jr. 9, Miles 8, Gray 8, Mitchell 8, McIntire 3, Evans 2, Rakic 2.