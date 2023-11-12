KWC hangs close with Indy before falling 64-60

Nov. 12—Kentucky Wesleyan College had a tough opening weekend against some strong NCAA Division II competition.

The Panthers played much better against No. 5 University of Indianapolis in a 64-60 loss Saturday night at the Owensboro Sportscenter than they did in the first game on Friday.

KWC lost to Illinois-Springfield 74-62 on Friday night.

Those games were part of the G-MAC/GLIAC/GLVC Crossover event that's started the season. Indy lost to Wisconsin Parkside 79-71 on Friday.

"These were three NCAA tournament teams this weekend," KWC coach Drew Cooper said. "Last night was a disaster, watching film with the guys today, it was not a good night for us. This was a big moment for our identity tonight. We had a group that was together and scratched and clawed the best we could."

KWC chased Indy all night, never getting a lead in the game, but also never losing contact on the scoreboard. That wasn't the case Friday, despite the close score.

"(Friday) night we were deer in the headlights," Cooper said. "Guys probably heard about a great preseason, and we thought we were better than we were. It's been a long 24 hours, watching film, me challenging them, we looked very soft last night."

KWC battled throughout on Saturday

NaVaun Peterson made a long 3 from the top of the key to cut Indy's lead to 62-60 with four seconds left. Peterson led KWC with 13 points. Logan McIntire has 12 points.

Indy's Jesse Bingham made two free throws to seal the win.

Kaeveon Mitchell hit a long 3 to cut Indy's lead to 60-57 with 19 seconds left. Mitchell and Beezy Fernandez each had 10 points.

KWC had a tough shooting night, going 20-of-57 from the floor for 35.1%, and it made 6-of-26 from 3-point range for 23.1%.

KWC got within 45-42 against Indy on a Fernandez basket midway through the second half. Julian Steinfield got a basket inside for Indy, and Javis Walker drained a 3 to put Indy back up 50-42 with 8:54 left. Walker later made a tough reverse layup for a 54-42 Indy advantage with 7:31 left in the game.

Kendrick Tchoua led Indy with 19 points. Walker had 13 points and Jesse Bingham had 12 points.

Illinois-Springfield Prairie Stars found the hot hand from behind the arc Friday and KWC was cold as ice, going just 4-for-21 (19%) from 3-point range.

McItnire is an Evansville transfer, and his 22 points Friday were the most for a Panther in a season opener since Deng Mayot had 29 against Kentucky State back in 2018. McIntire was 10-of-15 from the floor.

Also in double figures was Fernandez, who finished with 17 points on 7-for-19 from the field. Alex Gray led the way with seven rebounds, while Fernandez also was the team leader with three assists.