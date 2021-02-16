KWC back in action after week off

Feb. 16—Following a week of inactivity due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team is ready to pick up where it left off.

The Panthers (10-4, 9-4 in G-MAC) won their last five outings before a positive coronavirus test last week wiped out three consecutive games on the schedule, and they'll look to regain that momentum when KWC travels to face No. 12 Findlay (13-4, 12-4) Tuesday afternoon.

"We were playing good basketball," Panthers coach Drew Cooper said. "Then we went six days without practicing. I'd like to think we'll be able to pick up where we left off.

"I'm hoping we're going to be fresh and not rusty. Hopefully the layoff isn't going to hurt us any."

The Oilers, meanwhile, enter having lost three of their last four games — including Saturday's 89-83 defeat at Malone.

"Findlay has had a really good season, but they've taken some losses," said Cooper, whose squad dropped a 77-68 home decision to the Oilers on Jan. 21. "... This would be a monumental win for us. I think our guys understand how high of a caliber program Findlay is.

"We respect them and know where they are nationally, but I also think our guys didn't play our best when they came to the Sportscenter. We made some poor decisions with the ball and didn't make plays when we needed them."

Wesleyan will get a boost with the returns of leading scorer Tre Cobbs (17 ppg) and big man Sasha Sukhanov (6.3 ppg, 4.7 apg), who haven't played in more than two weeks because of injuries.

"You want to be playing your best basketball, and to do that, we have to have those two in the scheme of things," Cooper said. "We'd like to think we're going to show up and be polished and ready to go."

Cobbs, a 6-foot redshirt senior guard, and Sukhanov, a 6-11 junior center, will rejoin a group that features 6-2 senior guard Zach Hopewell (14.4 ppg), 6-4 junior guard Wyatt Battaile 11.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg), 5-11 senior guard Jamil Wilson (9.4 ppg, 4.3 apg) and 6-1 senior guard Jo Griffin (6.1 ppg), among others.

A victory would also give Wesleyan a lift in the conference standings. According to the G-MAC point-rating-system rankings, the Panthers are third in the league behind No. 11 Hillsdale and Findlay.

"Hillsdale's been able to get enough separation to win the league," Cooper said. "After that, its Findlay, Kentucky Wesleyan, Walsh, Cedarville and even Malone in the mix for trying to compete for home-game positioning in the conference tournament."

And, Cooper added, it'd be nice to end his team's seven-game losing skid against the Oilers.

"Findlay is a program similar to Walsh, who, up until last month, we hadn't beaten since they joined the league," he said. "That's an egg we need to crack. It depends on how well we show up ready to take on some of these challenges."