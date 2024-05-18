KWC athletics partners with TicketSmarter

Kentucky Wesleyan College and TicketSmarter, an online ticket retailer, have partnered to provide Panthers fans with a digital marketplace where they can buy and sell tickets, KWC announced Thursday.

As the Panthers’ official ticket resale marketplace, TicketSmarter will retain exclusive marketing and sponsorship rights for KWC athletics. With the partnership, Wesleyan joins the list of more than 300 college and professional institutions, as well as 30 conferences, that use TicketSmarter nationally.

“We are proud to support Kentucky Wesleyan College and its student-athletes as we expand our roster of collegiate partners,” TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman said. “We look forward to developing a strong relationship and providing an elevated ticketing experience for Panther fans.”

TicketSmarter offers tickets to more than 125,000 live events annually, including concerts and theater productions. The platform, which already has tickets available for upcoming Owensboro-area events, also holds high-profile partnerships with ESPN and iHeartMedia.

“We have tickets for sports, concerts, theater and more in venues across the country,” Goodman says. “One thing that sets us apart is our customer-first approach. We try to gather as much information as we can to give customers a really clear look at their options so they can find exactly what they are looking for.”

TicketSmarter also donates a portion of each transaction to charities such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the V Foundation.

“The fact that we can give back to charities like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the V Foundation, the Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation and Coach to Cure MD is a blessing,” Goodman added. “I am proud of the support we have been able to provide.”

Other schools that already use TicketSmarter include Bellarmine, Southern Indiana, Eastern Kentucky, Delta State, Hillsdale and Thomas More, along with conferences like the Big 10, Atlantic Sun and Conference USA.

For more information, visit TicketSmarter.com or KWCPanthers.com.