KWC adding smart, veteran coaches

Aug. 7—As the Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team prepares for the 2023-24 season, head coach Drew Cooper wanted to bring in a coaching staff that was experienced, knew the region well and could connect with the Panthers' student-athletes.

Check, check and check.

Cooper will have a pair of former KWC players — Travis Owsley and Cardell McFarland — along with 25-year veteran coach Joe Krupinski by his side this fall.

Owsley, who graduated from Wesleyan in 2011 after playing two seasons for the Panthers, returns for his third season on the KWC bench. Also returning will be McFarland, who had an illustrious playing career and was a former all-conference star from 2010-12.

"Our players love Cardell and I'm happy to welcome him back to Wesleyan," Cooper said. "He's knowledgeable, passionate, conscientious, and someone that has done great things for our college dating back to when he was a player. He knows everything about every prospect in his home state of Indiana, which is also a blessing to us. He'll do great here."

McFarland averaged 18.4 points per game, shot 53% from the field, made 43% of his 3-pointers and passed for 171 assists during his two years in Owensboro. He became an All-Great Lakes Valley Conference standout both seasons at KWC and later transitioned his success into a six-year professional career overseas with stops in Australia, England, Germany, Romania, Slovakia and Switzerland.

McFarland later started and ran his own basketball skills and development training business, working with multiple NBA and Division I athletes over the course of five years. After coaching for prestigious AAU program Indiana Elite from 2018-20, McFarland joined the Wesleyan coaching staff for the 2020-21 campaign. The Panthers went 10-6 during the COVID-shortened season and entered the conference tournament without several players available before losing in the first round.

McFarland, who led Evansville Bosse High School to a Class 3-A state runner-up finish as a player in 2007, was arrested in Evansville on rape charges in May 2021 before the charges were dropped in August 2022.

Krupsinki was most recently the head coach at NAIA Midway University, where he began the men's basketball program in 2016. The Eagles reached the River States Conference postseason tournament in three of the last four seasons and went 16-12 last year. Before that, Krupinski was the head coach at Saint Catharine's College in Springfield in 2015-16 after earning his first head coaching job with Division III Lyndon State from 2008-14. He's still the school's all-time wins leader and was named the North Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year in 2011.

"Joe is a veteran coach that has been respected in Kentucky and throughout the northeast for decades," Cooper said of Krupinski, who began his coaching career at Springfield College in 1997. "He most recently built Midway College's program from scratch to a competitor, and he did it the old-fashioned way — through grit and hard work.

"He's an encyclopedia of information when it comes to recruiting and every prospect out there knows his face because where the ball is bouncing, you'll find him. We are very fortunate to have him here at Kentucky Wesleyan."

KWC is scheduled to start classes for the fall semester later this month, and the Panthers will officially begin practice a few days later.