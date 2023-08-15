K'Waun Williams receives second opinion on his injured ankle

Broncos nickelback K’Waun Williams sought a second opinion on his injured ankle this week, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Williams received a recommendation for further treatment, rehab and rest in hopes of getting him back in time for the season opener Sept. 10.

He injured his ankle in an Aug. 7 practice.

Williams, 32, appeared in 14 of 17 games for the Broncos in 2022. He played through torn ligaments in his wrist and hand, using a club to protect his hand.

Essang Bassey played the slot in the first preseason game Friday. Riley Moss, who has not practiced since July 30 following core muscle surgery, and Ja’Quan Millian also can play the position.