Kwan's three-run home run, Ingle's grand slam push Captains to 8-6 victory

May 25—The Captains had a two-time Gold Glove winner in left field May 25 when the Guardians' Steven Kwan began a rehab assignment.

Kwan delighted the crowd at Classic Auto Group Park with a three-run home run while he worked toward returning to the big leagues from a pulled left hamstring. His homer and Cooper Ingle's grand slam helped the Captains beat West Michigan, 8-6, in a game that also marked the High-A debut of pitching prospect Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson.

The Captains (25-19) now hold a half-game lead over Great Lakes in the Midwest League East standings.

On his initial run to the majors, Kwan skipped Lake County, which at the time was the Guardians' Low-A affiliate. He played four games with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in 2018 and moved to the High-A Lynchburg Hillcats in 2019.

PHOTOS: Steven Kwan with Lake County Captains, May 25, 2024

When he arrived at Lake County this week, Kwan checked the roster and saw a familiar face in Justin Boyd, a fellow former Oregon State Beaver. Kwan, 26, is among the youngest members of the Guardians' roster. But he is a wise veteran among his peers at Lake County.

"It's good to just get to play baseball again," Kwan said. "There isn't a timeline on getting back to the Guardians yet, and we'll play it day by day. I was looking at the roster today to see if I knew any of the players here, I know Justin but it's crazy to see guys born in 2000, 2001. It makes me feel old, but it's been cool so far. We've been chatting baseball mostly so far. They've been helping me out, showing me around, they've been helping me a lot and as the game gets going there will be chances for me to help them out but they're showing me around like a new guy."

Kwan was drafted at 21 years old and reached the Guardians at 24.

The Lake County players had the chance to learn from Kwan in spring training. The biggest tip he said he's given the younger players is to focus on continued improvement.

One of those young players is Wilkinson. While Kwan didn't talk to Wilkinson before the first pitch, he had the same message for all of the players.

"I let the starting pitchers do their own things, they're very process-oriented," Kwan said. "I've talked to a lot of these guys before during spring training. We've had those conversations, I've talked to (Isaiah) Greene a lot, it's taking the mystique away from the big leagues. The big leagues are the same as High-A baseball, it's the same every day. It can get mucked up a lot when things like money or fans but I've just been telling them everything is the same. As long as you get your work done, do the right things, everything will fall in place."

In the game, West Michigan jumped on Wilkinson early with a solo home run by Roberto Campos in the top of the second inning, after batting out of order and an out to be assessed to Luis Santana.

The Whitecaps added two more in the third as Seth Stephenson and Max Anderson drove in one each on a double and single, respectively.

The Captains got on the board in the bottom of the fifth as Jorge Burgos and Maick Collado led off the inning with a pair of singles and Guy Lipsomb drove in one with a single of his own. Kwan then had his three-run shot to right center and gave the Captains the lead.

West Michigan had a quick answer in the top of the sixth. After a lead-off walk and a single from Anderson, Campos sent a shot that bounced off of Collado's glove and rolled to the Whitecaps bullpen for a two-run triple. Luke Gold drove him in on a shallow single to left.

The Captains responded with three singles from Jonah Advincular, Alex Mooney and CJ Kayfus loaded the bases for Cooper Ingle. He followed Kwan's lead and went to right-center for a grand slam to retake the lead.

Ingle was excited to pick Kwan's brain prior to the game

"I knew the pitcher for West Michigan was one of their best guys and I didn't want to see his slider since it's really good," Ingle said. "I wanted a fastball that I could hit and connected with one. Kudos to the guys for getting on base for me to get me in that position.

"I think Steven is very personable and easy to talk to which helps. A lot of us have similar approaches at the plate so any knowledge we can get from him is like gold. Just the way he handles the day-to-day business and the routine, which is the most important part, it's going to be really good to have him around."

The Captains go for the series victory on May 26 with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. Carter Spivey (2-1, 4.55 ERA) takes the bump for the Captains. West Michigan counters with Joe Miller.